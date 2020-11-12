UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Leader Hopes To Receive From Russia Up To 150,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In Nov

Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:10 AM

Moldovan Leader Hopes to Receive From Russia Up to 150,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in Nov

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said he expected to receive from Russia 100,000-150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of November.

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities reported 84,707 registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease, with 1,950 deaths.

"We agreed with the Russian Federation to receive the vaccine in the second half of November.

Those who work on the first line will be the first to be vaccinated, but I am also ready to be vaccinated among the first so that people are not afraid, we hope to receive 100,000-150,000 doses of vaccines," Dodon said on REN Moldova tv channel.

He said vaccinations should be free and voluntary. First of all, the vaccines will be received by doctors, teachers and border guards.

Russia's Health Ministry earlier registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center, it was named Sputnik V.

