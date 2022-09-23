Moldovan Leader Says Discussed Bilateral Cooperation With Scholz Amid Conflict in Ukraine

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday that she had discussed issues of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, as well as exchanged views on the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on Moldova with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a personal meeting in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday that she had discussed issues of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, as well as exchanged views on the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on Moldova with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a personal meeting in Berlin.

"During my working visit to Berlin, I met with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz. We talked about Moldovan-German relations and future cooperation projects," Sandu wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia).

She thanked Scholz for the support that Moldova has received over the past three decades from the German Economy Ministry through its agency for international cooperation GIZ.

"Thanks to this successful cooperation, dozens of Moldovan communities were able to modernize their infrastructure, and citizens got access to water supply, sewerage and quality public services," Sandu added.

She also noted the major role of German investments, which brought new industries to the regions of Moldova and gave thousands of people the opportunity to work at home.

According to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, during the meeting Sandu and Scholz also touched upon the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the support for Kiev from Germany and the European Union.

"The chancellor stressed that the German federal government and the EU will continue to support the Republic of Moldova," Hebestreit said.

Since the beginning of Russia's special operation in February and subsequent comprehensive Western sanctions, Moldova has been experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis due to rising energy prices and hiking inflation, as well as severe flood of migrant asylum seekers.