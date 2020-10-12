UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Leader Says Prime Minister Should Not Resign Before Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 12:33 PM

Moldovan Leader Says Prime Minister Should Not Resign Before Presidential Election

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu should not step down before the presidential election, as this could provoke a political crisis in the country, which is already affected by the coronavirus pandemic, President Igor Dodon said in an interview with Sputnik

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu should not step down before the presidential election, as this could provoke a political crisis in the country, which is already affected by the coronavirus pandemic, President Igor Dodon said in an interview with Sputnik.

Dodon said earlier that the parliament should be dissolved right after the presidential election, scheduled for November 1. The president also expressed the belief that the cabinet could resign in order to trigger new parliamentary elections.

"I think the prime minister should not resign before the presidential election.

If the prime minister resigns right now, we will have to hold the early parliamentary vote in February or March amid the pandemic, and this is not the best option, since we do not yet have a vaccine," Dodon said.

The president expressed the belief that cabinet resignation would be "categorically unacceptable" in this difficult period.

"The economic situation is tough, the pandemic is still here, we cannot provoke a political crisis on top of it," Dodon stressed.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote February March November Cabinet Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Border Deal With Israel to Aid Ailing Lebanese Eco ..

57 seconds ago

Australia seeks to resume travel with S. Korea, Ja ..

1 minute ago

Tajikistan's strongman leader wins re-election

1 minute ago

Kyrgyz President Re-Imposes State of Emergency in ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Records 10 more lives due to Covid-19 in ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces first-ever Aqua Cha ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.