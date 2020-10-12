Moldovan Leader Says Prime Minister Should Not Resign Before Presidential Election

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu should not step down before the presidential election, as this could provoke a political crisis in the country, which is already affected by the coronavirus pandemic, President Igor Dodon said in an interview with Sputnik

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu should not step down before the presidential election, as this could provoke a political crisis in the country, which is already affected by the coronavirus pandemic, President Igor Dodon said in an interview with Sputnik.

Dodon said earlier that the parliament should be dissolved right after the presidential election, scheduled for November 1. The president also expressed the belief that the cabinet could resign in order to trigger new parliamentary elections.

"I think the prime minister should not resign before the presidential election.

If the prime minister resigns right now, we will have to hold the early parliamentary vote in February or March amid the pandemic, and this is not the best option, since we do not yet have a vaccine," Dodon said.

The president expressed the belief that cabinet resignation would be "categorically unacceptable" in this difficult period.

"The economic situation is tough, the pandemic is still here, we cannot provoke a political crisis on top of it," Dodon stressed.