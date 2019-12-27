Moldovan Leader Says Will Ink Several Bilateral Agreements During Upcoming Visit to Turkey

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Thursday that he planned to sign several bilateral agreements on December 30 during his official visit to Turkey.

On Monday, the president said he would pay an official visit to Turkey from December 29-30, during which he would hold the first meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council, which aimed at strengthening cooperation and boosting economic relations between Chisinau and Istanbul.

"The visit is scheduled for [December] 29-30, In fact, we will go to Turkey on [December] 29, while the meetings will be held on [December] 30.

The delegation will include the prime minister, as well as the head of the Gagauzia [Turkic-speaking] autonomy, four or five bilateral agreements, including that on recognizing Moldovan driver's licenses in Turkey, will be signed there," Dodon said at a press conference aired by Primul in Moldova television channel.

The president also added that it was Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who insisted on holding the meeting before New Year. In addition, he said that Turkish investors were interested in doing business in Moldova.