Moldovan Leadership Says Ready To Determine Powers Of Gagauz Autonomy

Moldovan Leadership Says Ready to Determine Powers of Gagauz Autonomy

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Maia Sandu expressed on Friday readiness to determine the powers of the Gagauz autonomy.

"We want to build relations with the autonomy that will be based on respecting clear rules, which are to be developed. The autonomy's powers have not been determined yet and are a subject to disputes and differences. It is necessary to determine the powers in education, culture, healthcare, social insurance and other areas," Sandu said at the inauguration ceremony of Irina Vlah, new leader of the Gagauz autonomy.

The prime minister expressed the government's readiness to do everything possible for promoting the Gagauz language and culture.

"We know what the Gagauz people are expecting from us and we will do everything possible to adopt the laws that will need to be adopted by the parliament," Dodon echoed Sandu.

Gagauzia is an autonomous region mainly populated by the Turkic-speaking Gagauzes. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union the region faced major separatist sentiments but, unlike Transnistria, the situation was solved via granting autonomy to the region, without significant clashes.

