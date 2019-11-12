Moldovan MPs dissolve ruling coalition led by pro-EU PM

Moldovan lawmakers on Tuesday dissolved the coalition government headed by pro-European Prime Minister Maia Sandu after passing a vote of no confidence

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Moldovan lawmakers on Tuesday dissolved the coalition government headed by pro-European Prime Minister Maia Sandu after passing a vote of no confidence.

The vote of no confidence was initiated by a pro-Russian party loyal to Igor Dodon, the president of the ex-Soviet state nestled between Romania and Ukraine.

The crisis came after a row broke out within the coalition last week after Sandu was given powers to choose a candidate for Prosecutor-General without the party Dodon informally leads being consulted.

One of the poorest nations in Europe, Moldova was part of Romania before it became a Soviet republic and later independent. It contains a Russian-backed breakaway region called Transnistria.

It has regularly plunged into political crisis, and since the summer has been led by a unprecedented coalition of pro-Russian and pro-European forces.

The coalition, backed by the US, EU and Russia, was made up of Dodon's Socialist Party and the pro-European ACUM alliance of which Sandu is one of the leaders.

Outgoing prime minister Sandu is a centre-right former education minister who once worked for the World Bank.

Dodon served as economy minister under a communist government between 2006 and 2009.

The coalition had aimed to end the influence of powerful oligarchs in Moldova, particularly of Vlad Plahotniuc, who leads the Democratic Party.

Plahotniuc's party also supported the vote of no confidence on Tuesday.

Sandu's alliance voted against and hundreds of her supporters gathered outside the parliament building shouting slogans denouncing the move. She told them she would "fight to the end," Moldovan media reported.

The parliamentary parties will now begin talks on forming a majority. After consulting them the president will nominate a candidate for prime minister.

The coalition's formation in June ended months of political chaos after a general election in February failed to give a clear majority to any party.

Yet the coalition is now in tatters, driven apart by ideological and linguistic differences that mirror the situation nationally.

In this country of 3.3 million, some support closer ties with Russia while others want to look west to the European Union.