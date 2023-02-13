Moldovan Opposition Accuses President Sandu of Trying to Usurp Power in Country

Marina Tauber, the vice-president of the Moldovan opposition Sor party, said on Monday that Moldovan President Maia Sandu was trying to usurp power in the country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Marina Tauber, the vice-president of the Moldovan opposition Sor party, said on Monday that Moldovan President Maia Sandu was trying to usurp power in the country.

Earlier on Monday, Sandu claimed that Russia was preparing to change the constitutional order in the country with the participation of the Moldovan opposition, including the Sor party. Sandu called on the parliament to expand the powers of Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service and other law enforcement agencies at the legislative level, citing the alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.

"We all understand why these statements were made. In fact, this is a clear attempt to usurp power in the country. Neither Moscow, nor Washington, nor Brussels are behind us, but only the citizens of Moldova," Tauber told a briefing.

She noted that the president made this statement after the Sor party announced the resumption of protests against rising energy prices and tariffs.

"This is an attempt on the constitutional order, an attack on the principles of democracy. The actions of Sandu and the ruling party are violations for which punishment is provided under the country's сriminal сode," Tauber added.

She also called on opposition parties to support the rallies scheduled for February 19.

In addition, lawmakers of the Moldovan opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists urged Sandu to provide evidence of attempts to change the constitutional order in the country.

"The Bloc of Communists and Socialists categorically condemns the irresponsible statement of President Sandu, made during a briefing on February 13, 2023, that the Russian Federation is allegedly preparing the overthrow of the state system and destabilization in Moldova with the involvement of 'saboteurs with military training.' If the Moldovan special services have evidence of such plans, they must be presented to the public. Otherwise, such statements are a provocation aimed at drawing Moldova into a military conflict," a statement read.

The political alliance added that Sandu's statement ran counter to the recent analysis by the US State Department, which claimed that there were no threats posed by Russia to the security of Moldova and Romania.