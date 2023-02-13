UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Opposition Accuses President Sandu Of Trying To Usurp Power In Country

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Moldovan Opposition Accuses President Sandu of Trying to Usurp Power in Country

Marina Tauber, the vice-president of the Moldovan opposition Sor party, said on Monday that Moldovan President Maia Sandu was trying to usurp power in the country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Marina Tauber, the vice-president of the Moldovan opposition Sor party, said on Monday that Moldovan President Maia Sandu was trying to usurp power in the country.

Earlier on Monday, Sandu claimed that Russia was preparing to change the constitutional order in the country with the participation of the Moldovan opposition, including the Sor party. Sandu called on the parliament to expand the powers of Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service and other law enforcement agencies at the legislative level, citing the alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.

"We all understand why these statements were made. In fact, this is a clear attempt to usurp power in the country. Neither Moscow, nor Washington, nor Brussels are behind us, but only the citizens of Moldova," Tauber told a briefing.

She noted that the president made this statement after the Sor party announced the resumption of protests against rising energy prices and tariffs.

"This is an attempt on the constitutional order, an attack on the principles of democracy. The actions of Sandu and the ruling party are violations for which punishment is provided under the country's сriminal сode," Tauber added.

She also called on opposition parties to support the rallies scheduled for February 19.

In addition, lawmakers of the Moldovan opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists urged Sandu to provide evidence of attempts to change the constitutional order in the country.

"The Bloc of Communists and Socialists categorically condemns the irresponsible statement of President Sandu, made during a briefing on February 13, 2023, that the Russian Federation is allegedly preparing the overthrow of the state system and destabilization in Moldova with the involvement of 'saboteurs with military training.' If the Moldovan special services have evidence of such plans, they must be presented to the public. Otherwise, such statements are a provocation aimed at drawing Moldova into a military conflict," a statement read.

The political alliance added that Sandu's statement ran counter to the recent analysis by the US State Department, which claimed that there were no threats posed by Russia to the security of Moldova and Romania.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Washington Parliament Democracy Brussels Alliance Romania Moldova February All Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop H ..

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop HR capabilities in project mana ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to we ..

Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to wellbeing: Mattar Al Tayer at WG ..

12 minutes ago
 US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Time ..

US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Times Since Jan 1, 2022 - Beijing

11 minutes ago
 US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in ..

US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in 2nd Trip to Africa This Year

11 minutes ago
 AAC Havelian inspects record, quality of flour mil ..

AAC Havelian inspects record, quality of flour mills

7 minutes ago
 Pb govt adheres to ECP guidelines: Caretaker Chief ..

Pb govt adheres to ECP guidelines: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.