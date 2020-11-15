Moldovan Opposition Activists Clash With Police Near Transnistrian Border

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Members of the Moldovan opposition clashed with police in a town bordering breakaway Transnistria, after polling stations opened on Sunday in Moldova's runoff presidential election.

Protesters in Varnita said they had stopped buses from Transnsitria to prevent local residents from voting in the contest between sitting President Igor Dodon and former Prime Minister Maia Sandu.

"We blocked buses carrying more than 50 people. We know for sure that they were paid to vote," a leading protester told reporters.

Moldova's Central Electoral Commission condemned the attempts to undermine the electoral process, saying it was saddened by the need for police interference to guarantee Transnistrian Moldovans' right to vote. It said Transnistria War veterans were involved.