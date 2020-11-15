UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Opposition Activists Clash With Police Near Transnistrian Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Moldovan Opposition Activists Clash With Police Near Transnistrian Border

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Members of the Moldovan opposition clashed with police in a town bordering breakaway Transnistria, after polling stations opened on Sunday in Moldova's runoff presidential election.

Protesters in Varnita said they had stopped buses from Transnsitria to prevent local residents from voting in the contest between sitting President Igor Dodon and former Prime Minister Maia Sandu.

"We blocked buses carrying more than 50 people. We know for sure that they were paid to vote," a leading protester told reporters.

Moldova's Central Electoral Commission condemned the attempts to undermine the electoral process, saying it was saddened by the need for police interference to guarantee Transnistrian Moldovans' right to vote. It said Transnistria War veterans were involved.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Police Vote Moldova Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

31 minutes ago

Tolerance was instilled by our Founding Father, sa ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate ..

46 minutes ago

DHA, Dubai Holding inaugurate state-of-the-art blo ..

1 hour ago

UAE remains key advocate of global efforts in buil ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.