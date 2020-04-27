Moldovan Opposition Asks Moscow to Provide Information on Loan to Chisinau - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The opposition Pro Moldova parliamentary group has sent a letter to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, asking for information about an agreement that Chisinau can receive a 200 million euro ($215.9 million) loan from Moscow, former parliamentary speaker Andrian Candu said on Monday.

Last week, the Moldovan parliament approved a bill, according to which the country can receive a loan from Russia to partially cover the state budget deficit. The Cabinet of Ministers believes that these funds can be used to cover part of the nearly $900 million deficit. At the same time, representatives of the opposition refused to back the bill.

"Today, on behalf of the Pro Moldova parliamentary group, we are sending a letter addressed to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, in which we express appreciation and gratitude for Russia's intention to help Moldova. At the same time, we ask Russia to provide information on who was part of the negotiation team who signed the agreement on the part of the Russian Federation, protocols and letters exchanged between the parties during the negotiation process," Candu said at a briefing, adding that a copy of the letter will be handed over to Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov.

According to the lawmaker, the Moldovan side has failed to receive detailed information from the government, therefore, it decided to address Russia for clarification.

"We appealed to the Constitutional Court, as we believe that the agreement with Russia is contrary to the economic interests and economic security of Moldova. We believe that this agreement will serve President Igor Dodon during the election campaign ]the presidential election in Moldova will be held in the fall]," Candu added.

The country's Constitutional Court suspended the law's entry into force until the court gives its assessment of the agreement.

Last December, Dodon said following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow was ready to provide the republic with a loan for infrastructure projects.