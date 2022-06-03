Moldovan Opposition Calls on Authorities to Consider Diplomacy Instead of Arms Supplies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Moldova should focus more on diplomatic efforts rather than seek arm purchases from Western countries, with a turn toward a balanced approach to international cooperation required, Olga Cebotari, member of the Moldovan opposition Party of Socialists and former deputy prime minister for reintegration, said on Friday.

Last week, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the national army would benefit from weapons that NATO and the European Union could supply to the country in the event of a possible external onslaught. Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita echoed that rhetoric, saying that Chisinau was discussing the possibility of acquiring lethal weapons from abroad.

Cebotari lambasted the statements made by Sandu and Gavrilita, saying that "Moldova needs diplomacy, not weaponry."

"It surprises and frightens our fellow citizens that these statements, only the tip of the iceberg, are uttered in light of the fact that Chisinau has 'practically interrupted' political contacts with the Russian Federation, as Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has confirmed," Cebotari said on social media.

She noted that while pondering security issues, Moldova's authorities have overlooked diplomatic dialogue with various partners, including on the Eurasian track.

"It is inexcusably expensive for Moldova to be arrogantly distanced from traditional partners, when the authorities demonstrate that we are only interested in the sales market, while the rest is not even discussed," Cebotari said.

Considering recent statements by the country's leadership, Moldovans do not feel secure, therefore, expecting for the authorities to follow a more diplomatic, pragmatic and realistic approach, she added.

"It would be in the interests of the state to turn our efforts toward a multivector approach, a balanced foreign policy and the observance of neutrality," Cebotari added.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told a British daily in May that NATO wanted to send modern weapons to Moldova to protect it from what they see as a threat of Russian invasion. European Council President Charles Michel has likewise promised to increase military aid to the country, alongside other US and European politicians.