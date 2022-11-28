The Moldovan opposition Sor party, which organized protests in the capital city, Chisinau, has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General's Office, requesting the opening of criminal cases against corrupt government officials, party member Dinu Turcanu said on Monday

At the beginning of November, Moldovan President Maia Sandu's administration announced the hacking of the president's official account on Telegram. The publications contained information about alleged corruption offenses by Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco, as well as his personal correspondence. In addition, hackers created a special website with the personal correspondence of Sandu's National Security Advisor, Dorin Recean, Interior Minister Ana Revenco and Acting Prosecutor General Ion Munteanu.

"(We) filed a complaint against Litvinenco and presidential advisers. We hope that the Prosecutor General's Office will open the case in order to clarify the veracity of this correspondence," Turcanu told reporters.

In connection with the hacking incident, Moldovan Parliament President Igor Grosu has accused the opposition forces and the Russian Federal Security Service.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case over the incident and the Supreme Security Council expressed its intention to request the cooperation of Telegram's management.

Earlier this month, Litvinenco called for the disbandment of the Sor party for holding mass anti-government rallies in Chisinau, while Munteanu supported this decision.

Regular anti-government demonstrations have been taking place across Moldova since mid-September, attracting thousands of Sor supporters. Another anti-government demonstration took place on Monday outside the Prosecutor General's Office. The demonstrators formed several columns that started in different districts of the city and blocked traffic on the main street of Chisinau. The protesters brought anti-government banners, demanding Munteanu's resignation. According to organizers, the protest gathered over 40,000 people.