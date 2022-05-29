Moldovan Opposition Holding Anti-Government Rally in Chisinau

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) An anti-government opposition rally began in front of the parliament in Chisinau, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, which unites the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), and the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova, announced a series of mass protests across the country and urged other parties to join. The eurosceptic Sor party confirmed its support for the demonstrations.

The protesters blame the government for failing to control soaring gas prices, high inflation rates and deteriorating quality of life, as well as for putting political pressure on opposition leaders.

On Thursday, a Chisinau court ruled to place former President Igor Dodon, who is accused of high treason and corruption, under house arrest for 30 days.

The chair of the Sor party Ilan Shor and lawmaker Marina Tauber, who both fled the country, were stripped of parliamentary immunity.

The Sunday rally is held in front of the parliament in the "open microphone" format, which allows anyone to speak out. By the start of the rally, it gathered several thousand people.

The PSRM leaders decided not to attack any party affiliation to the event, claiming that it was a popular protest.

So far, the action is peaceful. Traffic on the central street of Chisinau is not blocked. The police station is cordoned off, but the officers are peacefully observing the protesters.