Moldovan Opposition Leader Urges Parties to Unite Against Current Leadership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Ilan Shor, the leader of the Moldovan opposition euroskeptic party Sor, on Thursday called on the opposition to stop attacking each other and unite against the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity and President Maia Sandu.

"So let us join forces - not for the first and not for the last time, I urge you to do so. Let us not dig up the hatchet, let us stop wasting energy and time on useless criticism and searching for attractive comparisons for each other. Let us stop pleasing the cannibals of PAS (Party of Action and Solidarity)! And let's do our main thing together - let's get all this garbage out of our house, and we can always agree on how to arrange the furniture afterwards," Shor said on Telegram.

The politician also called on opposition parties to join the protests against soaring energy prices and low wages and pensions on October 16.

"Come and bring more people! We offer you our hand - let us have many hands, because the country needs all these hands to get rid of this regime. Prove by your actions that you put the fate of the country above your own ambitions and grievances.

Come, people need you, the country needs you," Shor added.

The politician had to leave Moldova after the government initiated a criminal case against him. After the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity came to power, the Sor party was deprived of parliamentary immunity on suspicion of money laundering and large-scale fraud. This triggered indefinite anti-government mass protests that are now in their fourth week.

Demonstrators say they are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as by high inflation and the decline in living standards, while they accuse the authorities of failing to cope with current issues.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu noted that citizens have the right to express their position through protests, but she called the organizers of the action "criminals who are trying to destabilize the situation in the country." Sandu also reproached the judges for delaying the trial in the Sor case.