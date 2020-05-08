UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Opposition Party Invites Lawmakers To Create Anti-Government Bloc In Parliament

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

Moldovan Opposition Party Invites Lawmakers to Create Anti-Government Bloc in Parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Pro Moldova opposition party is calling on lawmakers from other parties to create an anti-government bloc within the Moldovan parliament, the party's leader and a former parliament speaker, Andrian Candu, said on Friday.

"We, the Pro Moldova team, are calling on parliamentary groups and factions from the opposition, as well as lawmakers who care about the future of this country, to join the creation of an anti-government bloc. Together we can remove the anti-popular government," Candu wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the politician, the current government of Prime Minister Ion Chicu is failing to manage the crisis in the health care system, as the number of COVID-19 cases among medical personnel in Moldova is higher than in other European countries.

Candu also noted that the government has adopted unconstitutional acts, including a 200 million Euros ($217 million) loan agreement with Russia, annulled by the Constitutional Court on the initiative of the opposition.

"Recognizing that the Chicu government has crossed all the red lines and is unable to ensure the functioning of the country, this government should immediately leave .

.. We call for unity and the creation of the union of solidarity instead of the current parliamentary majority," Candu said.

In the meantime, following Candu's statement, four Moldovan lawmakers decided to leave the ranks of the Democratic Party and withdraw from the ruling coalition it created with the Socialist Party, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"I studied a statement made by Andrian Candu, a former colleague and leader of Pro Moldova, to consolidate the parliamentary opposition on a single platform of national solidarity. I believe that this is a healthy initiative in the context of the crisis that Moldova is experiencing, especially in health care. It is imperative that we join our efforts for the benefit of the society," Elena Bacalu, a former member of the Democratic Party wrote on her Facebook page, noting that she was joining the Pro Moldova party.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said later in the day that the members' withdrawal from the ruling coalition could lead to snap parliamentary elections.

