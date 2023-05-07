Moldovan Opposition Party Says Election Headquarters Leaders Detained in Gagauzia Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) Law enforcement officers in Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia Region have detained members and leaders of the election headquarters of Yevgenia Gutsul, a candidate for the Gagauzia governor office (Bashkan) from Moldovan opposition party Sor, after searches, the party said on Sunday.

On April 30, residents of the Gagauzia Region went to the poll stations to elect a new governor. The preliminary results showed that Socialist Grigory Uzun and Gutsul tied at around 26% of the vote each, with a 57.8% turnout.

"A number of leaders and members of the election headquarters of Yevgenia Gutsul, a candidate for the office of Gagauzia's Bashkan from the Sor party, were detained this morning after the searches conducted in the party's territorial units, as well as in the activists' homes," the party said in a statement on its official website.

The party's members were engaged in the election campaign in the run-up to the second round of the governor election, Sor said, adding that similar detentions had also taken place in other regions, including Chisinau.

On May 14, Gagauzia is set to vote in the second round of polls to elect the next governor.

Gagauzia declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990, but was reabsorbed by Moldova four years later. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.