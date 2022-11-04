Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Says All Leaders Either Detained Or Arrested

At least 37 members of the Moldovan euroskeptic party Sor, including its leaders, have been taken into custody, party leader Ilan Shor said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) At least 37 members of the Moldovan euroskeptic party Sor, including its leaders, have been taken into custody, party leader Ilan Shor said Friday.

Chisinau police said on Friday that officers from the National Inspectorate of Investigations and the General Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime and Special Cases were searching homes of several people under a criminal case into preparation of mass disturbances.

"Hundreds of searches, 37 people are in custody - some under arrest, some under house arrest, including the entire party leadership," Shor said in a video message on Telegram.

Shor expressed regret that the Moldovan authorities are engaged in persecution of the opposition rather than looking for a way out of economic crisis.

"Maia Sandu's regime showed once again that it is not interested in solving people's problems or thinking about how to reduce gas and electricity bills. It is only interested in continuing to steal comfortably and destroy the country and people," the politician said.

Shor also said that his party and the Communist Party would not give up on further protests and urged Moldovans to join a rally on November 6. The Sor party, in cooperation with the Communists, has been staging rallies in Chisinau since mid-September.

Moldova's opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis, noting that inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.5% year-on-year in mid-summer. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.

Numerous polls have shown that around 60% of Moldova's population doubts the ability of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity to stay in power for another three years until the next parliamentary elections. In addition, roughly 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policies of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of a change of government.