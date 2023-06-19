UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Vows To Challenge Top Court Ban

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Marina Tauber, the deputy leader of Moldova's embattled Sor party, promised on Monday to take legal action against the national ban on the opposition party in international courts

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Marina Tauber, the deputy leader of Moldova's embattled Sor party, promised on Monday to take legal action against the national ban on the opposition party in international courts.

The Constitutional Court ruled to label the party as unconstitutional earlier in the day after the pro-Western government accused Sor of destabilizing the country by staging protests over a hike in the cost of living.

"We will fight for our democracy, for justice in our country and for our rights. We will challenge this decision in all international institutions. The Sor Party will live," Tauber told a crowd of supporters who gathered outside the court to protest the ruling.

"What happened at the Constitutional Court is shameful. Thanks God that several justices refused to take part in this and spoke against the ruling. This means than not all is lost," she said.

The party has been at odds with the EU-backed government of President Maia Sandu over its handling of the energy crisis, which caused fuel and food prices to soar in the impoverished Eastern European country.

The party organized several large-scale protests in the capital Chisinau to call for Sandu's resignation. A Chisinau court sentenced Sor leader Ilan Shor in absentia to 15 years in jail in April over his alleged role in a $1 billion bank fraud. He rejected the charge.

