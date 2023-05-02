Moldovan Opposition Politician Marina Tauber Appears in Court

UrduPoint.com

Marina Tauber, deputy leader of Moldova's opposition Sor Party, was brought before court on Tuesday on accusations of violating bail conditions, a Sputnik correspondent has said

Thousands gathered outside the court building in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau to protest what is largely seen as persecution of a senior opposition politician by the pro-EU Moldovan elite.

Tauber stands accused of involvement in illegal funding of the Sor Party. She was banned from traveling abroad last year but restrictions on her movements were lifted in February.

Despite this, she was arrested at Chisinau airport on Monday when she tried to fly to Israel and was placed in custody.

In April, Sor party leader Ilan Shor was sentenced to 15 years in jail, with his assets set to be confiscated, on charges of stealing about one billion Dollars. The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly discussed with the Israeli leadership the possibility of extraditing Shor to his homeland.

