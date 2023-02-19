UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Opposition Renews Calls For President's Resignation At Sunday Rally

Published February 19, 2023

Moldovan Opposition Renews Calls for President's Resignation at Sunday Rally

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Moldova's second-largest opposition party, Shor, staged a protest in the capital of Chisinau on Sunday to demand that President Maia Sandu step down over her handling of the energy crisis.

"Gas and heating tariffs are up eight times in our country. We think this is the leadership's fault. We demand that household (energy) expenses be covered in full during winter and, of course, we want this government to resign," Shor deputy chair Marina Tauber said.

The Shor party and its supporters argued that EU-backed President Sandu and new Prime Minister Dorin Recean of pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity had failed the eastern European nation.

Soaring energy prices hit Moldova hard last year, sending the cost of living to new highs. Polls show that 70% of Moldovans have a critical assessment of the government's performance, while 60% doubt that Action and Solidarity can survive until the next legislative elections, due by summer 2025.

