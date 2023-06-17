Moldova and Russia have maintained friendly relations for centuries, but the Moldovan authorities are systematically implementing anti-Russia policies, including in the field of Russian language use, member of Moldova's opposition Sor party Vadim Fotescu said on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Moldova and Russia have maintained friendly relations for centuries, but the Moldovan authorities are systematically implementing anti-Russia policies, including in the field of Russian language use, member of Moldova's opposition Sor party Vadim Fotescu said on Saturday.

"Russia and Moldova have had close friendly relations for centuries. The exchange of cultural values and ideas between Russia and Moldova has contributed to the development and enrichment of both cultures," Fotescu said during the plenary session of the Pushkin Readings, an international CIS parliamentary forum held in Moscow, as quoted in a statement on the party's website.

However, since the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and Moldovan President Maia Sandu came to power, "an anti-Russia policy has been systematically implemented in Moldova, including in the field of the use of the Russian language," the lawmaker added.

Russian-Moldovan relations have deteriorated after Moldova decided to expel a Russian diplomat in April. The Russian Embassy in Chisinau said that the Moldovan authorities did not explain the reasons for their decision, but it came after the head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, who was traveling to the autonomous territorial unit of Gagauzia for the Friendship of Peoples congress, was denied entry to Moldova on April 17.

Moreover, in May, PAS registered an initiative in parliament to rename Victory Day as the Day of Remembrance of the Fallen Soldiers of World War II, which is expected to be celebrated on May 8. A spontaneous picket by opponents of the initiative gathered in front of the parliament building on the following day with posters saying "May 9 is Victory Day" and a copy of the Victory Banner.