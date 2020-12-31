Moldovan Opposition Seeks Clarity From Constitutional Court Over Parliament Dissolution

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Lawmakers from Moldova's Party of Action and Solidarity have asked the country's Constitutional Court to make a judgment on the legality of dissolving parliament, deputy speaker Mihai Popsoi said on Wednesday.

"While looking for the swiftest way to hold early elections, as well as to avoid the economic and social risks that may be caused by the current crisis, we have decided to appeal to the Constitutional Court to get an answer as to whether parliament can vote to dissolve itself with a vote of two-thirds of lawmakers," Popsoi said.

The Party of Action and Solidarity, which was founded by now-President Maia Sandu, has pushed for the dissolution of parliament with the aim of holding elections.

Moldova's next parliamentary elections must be held by 2023, although opposition lawmakers have expressed their desire to hold a snap vote in order to gain the mandate to pursue pro-EU policies.

Ex-President Igor Dodon, who rejoined the ranks of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova two days ago, wrote on Facebook that he was confident his party would emerge victorious in any future election.