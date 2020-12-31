UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Opposition Seeks Clarity From Constitutional Court Over Parliament Dissolution

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Moldovan Opposition Seeks Clarity From Constitutional Court Over Parliament Dissolution

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Lawmakers from Moldova's Party of Action and Solidarity have asked the country's Constitutional Court to make a judgment on the legality of dissolving parliament, deputy speaker Mihai Popsoi said on Wednesday.

"While looking for the swiftest way to hold early elections, as well as to avoid the economic and social risks that may be caused by the current crisis, we have decided to appeal to the Constitutional Court to get an answer as to whether parliament can vote to dissolve itself with a vote of two-thirds of lawmakers," Popsoi said.

The Party of Action and Solidarity, which was founded by now-President Maia Sandu, has pushed for the dissolution of parliament with the aim of holding elections.

Moldova's next parliamentary elections must be held by 2023, although opposition lawmakers have expressed their desire to hold a snap vote in order to gain the mandate to pursue pro-EU policies.

Ex-President Igor Dodon, who rejoined the ranks of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova two days ago, wrote on Facebook that he was confident his party would emerge victorious in any future election.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Facebook Moldova May From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

51 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

2 hours ago

US House Forms Committee to Tackle Vast Wealth Dis ..

41 minutes ago

Initial Round of Coronavirus Vaccinations for US F ..

41 minutes ago

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratific ..

41 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.