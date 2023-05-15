UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Opposition Sor Party Candidate Takes Lead In Runoff For Gagauzia Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 02:00 AM

COMRAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Yevgenia Gutsul of Moldova's opposition Sor Party took lead in the Sunday race for the next governor of the autonomous Gagauzia region with over 50% of the vote.

Gutsul tied with her Socialist Party rival, Grigory Uzun, in the first round of polls in April at around 26% of the vote each.

Gutsul was projected to win 51% of the vote, against Uzun's 49%, according to the Socialist Party's tally. The Sor Party put Gutsul on 52.39%, while Uzun was tracking toward 47.6% of the vote.

The Gagauz Central Election Commission has not published official returns.

Gagauzia declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990 but was reabsorbed by Moldova four years later. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.

