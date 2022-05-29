CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The opposition Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) announced a rally, which will take place in front of the parliament in Chisinau on Sunday, against government's inadequate response to the grave economic and social situation in the country.

The upcoming protest will be the next in the series of mass actions initiated two weeks ago by the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, which unites PSRM and the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova and controls one third of the parliamentary seats.

On May 18, the opposition activists held a rally outside the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry in Chisinau, calling for the resignation of agriculture minister Viorel Gherciu for neglecting farmers' plight and failure to cope with the country's deteriorating food security situation.

The Sunday rally will begin at 12:00 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT) and will be held in an "open microphone" format, PSRM said in a statement. The party noted that this will allow everyone to speak out and "publicly express their disagreement with the anti-social policies of the current government.

"

"We will protest and fight. We will build a democratic society in Moldova, where we are all equal, where every citizen is heard," the executive secretary of PSRM, Vlad Batrincea, was quoted as saying by the party's press service.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Western countries rolled out several packages of economic, political and financial sanctions against Moscow and barred Russian goods from entering and crossing the EU territories. Moldova, a country that have been importing nearly 50% of its products from Russia and Ukraine, was unintentionally hit by the conflict and restrictive policies imposed by the European Union.

Moldova saw a hike in prices for goods, services, and fuel, with record inflation rate across the Europe of over 27%. The opposition believes that the government and the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity have failed to support the population in this crisis.