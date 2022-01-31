UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Opposition Using Energy Crisis To Boost Political Capital - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Moldovan Opposition Using Energy Crisis to Boost Political Capital - Prime Minister

Opposition politicians in Moldova are using the recent spike in energy prices to their advantage in terms of enhancing their political capital, despite relevant decisions on the rise in prices having been made legally, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Opposition politicians in Moldova are using the recent spike in energy prices to their advantage in terms of enhancing their political capital, despite relevant decisions on the rise in prices having been made legally, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Monday.

The opposition Socialist Party announced it aims to take Moldova's National Energy Regulatory Agency to court over last week's decision to increase gas tariffs for domestic consumers from $569 to $785 per 1,000 cubic meters, which came into effect retroactively on January 1. Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban also voiced the intention to join the suit.

"I regret that politicians cynically are using the energy crisis to increase political capital at the expense of the needs of citizens. We were forced to raise the tariff to ensure that all consumers have access to gas and heating in winter; this is a legitimate decision," Gavrilita told a briefing.

The government's decision is justified by the fact that it is a response to the energy crisis, she stressed.

In September 2021, the contract for gas supply between the national energy operator Moldovagaz and Russian gas giant Gazprom expired, with the latter decreasing the volume of gas until Moldova paid an outstanding debt. In late October, the sides agreed on the extension of the deal for five years provided Moldovagas conducts a debt audit this year.

However, earlier this month Moldova said it was unable to pay for current gas deliveries, and on January 20 the parliament introduced a state of emergency for 60 days to resolve the issue.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Energy Crisis Parliament Chisinau Moldova January September October Gas All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

1 minute ago
 Criminal record management system inaugurated in d ..

Criminal record management system inaugurated in district West

1 minute ago
 ANF foils drug smuggling bid

ANF foils drug smuggling bid

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1,411 ..

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1,411 others

1 minute ago
 Lebanon busts suspected Israeli 'spy networks'

Lebanon busts suspected Israeli 'spy networks'

1 minute ago
 Le Pen's Niece Backing Zemmour Not Enough to Prop ..

Le Pen's Niece Backing Zemmour Not Enough to Prop Him Up in Presidential Race - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>