Moldovan Parliament Approves $215Mln Loan From Russia To Cover Budget Deficit

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:09 PM

The Moldovan parliament has approved a 200 million euro ($215.9 million) loan from Russia to partially cover the state budget deficit, parliamentary speaker Zinaida Greceanii said on Thursday

Last week, Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Kiku submitted to parliament a draft agreement on the allocation of a 200 million euro loan by Russia to Moldova.

The Cabinet of Ministers believes that these funds can be used to cover part of the nearly $900 million deficit.

"The bill was approved in the second and final reading by the votes of 56 deputies," Greceanii said.

At the same time, representatives of the opposition refused to back the bill, chanting "Shame!" during the voting process.

Last December, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow was ready to provide the republic with a loan for infrastructure projects.

