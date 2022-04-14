UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Parliament Approves Ban On St. George Ribbon, Use Of 'Z,' 'V' Symbols

Published April 14, 2022

The Parliament of Moldova approved in the third, final reading, a ban on wearing and storing the black-and-orange St. George ribbon, as well as the use of the symbols "V" and "Z," which became the symbols of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday

"The bill was approved in the final reading by 53 votes," Grosu said.

The amendments to the Code of Offenses introduce the liability for the manufacture, sale, distribution, storage and public use of the symbols. Under the bill, individuals will face a fine of $245 to $490 or community service, officials $490 to $980, and legal entities $490 to $1,630.

The head of the legal parliamentary commission, Olesea Stamate, explained that the ban does not apply to wearing the St. George ribbon if it is part of a military award.

According to Stamate, the ban is prompted by to the fact that these symbols are used "to promote war in Ukraine."

The St. George ribbon, which consists of three black and two orange stripes, is an integral part of many military awards of the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation. At the beginning of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the symbol was used by militia fighters and volunteers who fought on the side of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk against Ukrainian security forces. The Latin letters "Z" and "V" are painted on Russian military vehicles participating in the military operation that started in Ukraine on February 24. In Russia, the letters, especially "Z," have already become unofficial symbols of support for the operation.

