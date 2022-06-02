UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Parliament Approves Law Banning Russian News Programs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Moldovan Parliament Approves Law Banning Russian News Programs

The Moldovan parliament on Thursday approved a law banning Russian news programs in the final reading, Speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The Moldovan parliament on Thursday approved a law banning Russian news programs in the final reading, Speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday.

"The draft on amendments to legislative acts was approved in the second (final) reading by the votes of 55 lawmakers," Grosu said at the parliament session.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Reading

Recent Stories

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 OPEC+ Agreed on Oil Production Increases in July, ..

OPEC+ Agreed on Oil Production Increases in July, August by 648,000 Bpd in Each ..

1 minute ago
 Beautification projects to be completed timely: AC ..

Beautification projects to be completed timely: AC Kurram

1 minute ago
 3 new corona cases reported in RWP

3 new corona cases reported in RWP

4 minutes ago
 India forcing Kashmiri Pandits to migrate from IIO ..

India forcing Kashmiri Pandits to migrate from IIOJK for Muslims' genocide

5 minutes ago
 British Council awards scholarships worth Rs 30 ml ..

British Council awards scholarships worth Rs 30 mln to Islamia University of Bah ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.