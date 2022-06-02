Moldovan Parliament Approves Law Banning Russian News Programs

The Moldovan parliament on Thursday approved a law banning Russian news programs in the final reading, Speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The Moldovan parliament on Thursday approved a law banning Russian news programs in the final reading, Speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday.

"The draft on amendments to legislative acts was approved in the second (final) reading by the votes of 55 lawmakers," Grosu said at the parliament session.