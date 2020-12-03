Moldovan Parliament Approves Limiting Authority of President-Elect Sandu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) At a meeting on Thursday, the Moldovan parliament approved in the final reading a bill on the transfer of the Information and Security Service from the presidential administration to the parliament's administration, Vlad Batrincea, the parliament's deputy speaker, said.

Earlier, President-Elect Maia Sandu accused the incumbent President Igor Dodon of trying to "usurp power" in connection with the fact that the Party of Socialists, which supports Dodon, submitted a bill on the withdrawal of the Information and Security Service from subordination to the president.

"The majority of the parliamentarians in the first reading approved the transfer of the Information and Security Service under the control of parliament, 51 lawmakers voted for the approval of this initiative in the second and final reading," Batrincea said.

The decision angered the opposition representatives, who had already blocked the rostrum of parliament, but they cannot reverse it.