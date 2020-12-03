UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Parliament Approves Limiting Authority Of President-Elect Sandu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Moldovan Parliament Approves Limiting Authority of President-Elect Sandu

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) At a meeting on Thursday, the Moldovan parliament approved in the final reading a bill on the transfer of the Information and Security Service from the presidential administration to the parliament's administration, Vlad Batrincea, the parliament's deputy speaker, said.

Earlier, President-Elect Maia Sandu accused the incumbent President Igor Dodon of trying to "usurp power" in connection with the fact that the Party of Socialists, which supports Dodon, submitted a bill on the withdrawal of the Information and Security Service from subordination to the president.

"The majority of the parliamentarians in the first reading approved the transfer of the Information and Security Service under the control of parliament, 51 lawmakers voted for the approval of this initiative in the second and final reading," Batrincea said.

The decision angered the opposition representatives, who had already blocked the rostrum of parliament, but they cannot reverse it.

Related Topics

Parliament Reading From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE observes International Day of People with Disa ..

21 minutes ago

Abdul Razak Dawood is glad as figures show increas ..

1 hour ago

New cohort of innovators and problem solvers join ..

1 hour ago

Huawei's Mate series elevates the flagship smartph ..

1 hour ago

Babar Azam should become a “man of steel”, say ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.