UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led By Gavrilitsa - Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

The Moldovan parliament approved the new government led by former Finance Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa during a session on Friday, Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Moldovan parliament approved the new government led by former Finance Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa during a session on Friday, Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu nominated Gavrilitsa as a candidate for the post of prime minister in late July.

"The draft approval of the government program and the adoption of a vote of confidence in the government of Natalya Gavrilitsa was approved by 61 votes," Grosu said during the session.

More Stories From World

