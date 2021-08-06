Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Gavrilitsa - Speaker

The Moldovan parliament approved the new government led by former Finance Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa during a session on Friday, Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Moldovan parliament approved the new government led by former Finance Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa during a session on Friday, Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu nominated Gavrilitsa as a candidate for the post of prime minister in late July.

"The draft approval of the government program and the adoption of a vote of confidence in the government of Natalya Gavrilitsa was approved by 61 votes," Grosu said during the session.