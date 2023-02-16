Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

The Moldovan parliament approved a new government headed by former Interior Minister Dorin Recean, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Moldovan parliament approved a new government headed by former Interior Minister Dorin Recean, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The previous prime minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, announced her resignation on February 10. Together with her, the entire government automatically resigned. President Maia Sandu has nominated her adviser for security and national defense, former Interior Minister Recean, as candidate for the post. The new government was formed with the support of the ruling Action and Solidarity party.

Recean was confirmed in office by majority of the parliamentarians.

Together with him, the team of ministers was automatically approved.

Ten ministers from the Gavrilita government retained their positions in the Recean government.

From 2010-2012, Recean was Deputy Minister of Information Technology and Communications, then until 2015 he served as Interior Minister. In 2016-2022, he worked in various international organizations as a consultant in the field of data and information analysis. Since February 2022, Recean has been the president's defense and national security adviser and the secretary of the Supreme Security Council.