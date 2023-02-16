UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led By Dorin Recean

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

The Moldovan parliament approved a new government headed by former Interior Minister Dorin Recean, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Moldovan parliament approved a new government headed by former Interior Minister Dorin Recean, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The previous prime minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, announced her resignation on February 10. Together with her, the entire government automatically resigned. President Maia Sandu has nominated her adviser for security and national defense, former Interior Minister Recean, as candidate for the post. The new government was formed with the support of the ruling Action and Solidarity party.

Recean was confirmed in office by majority of the parliamentarians.

Together with him, the team of ministers was automatically approved.

Ten ministers from the Gavrilita government retained their positions in the Recean government.

From 2010-2012, Recean was Deputy Minister of Information Technology and Communications, then until 2015 he served as Interior Minister. In 2016-2022, he worked in various international organizations as a consultant in the field of data and information analysis. Since February 2022, Recean has been the president's defense and national security adviser and the secretary of the Supreme Security Council.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Interior Minister Parliament Moldova February 2015 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP v ..

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP visit Museum of the Future

54 minutes ago
 Yuan's Share in Russian Citizens' Savings Reached ..

Yuan's Share in Russian Citizens' Savings Reached 11% in 2022 - Central Bank

2 minutes ago
 15th annual CSR Summit-2023 to be held on 21st Feb ..

15th annual CSR Summit-2023 to be held on 21st February

2 minutes ago
 Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to fa ..

Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to facilitate masses: Dr. Rubaba

48 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' consumers

41 minutes ago
 Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to ..

Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to Discuss New Russia Sanctions - ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.