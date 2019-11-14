UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Parliament Approves New Gov't Headed By Ion Chicu - Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved a new government, headed by former Finance Minister Ion Chicu, the speaker of the 101-member legislature, Zinaida Greceanii, said.

On Tuesday, the parliament passed a vote of no-confidence in former Prime Minister Maia Sandu's government.

President Igor Dodon then nominated former economic adviser Chicu to form a government.

"Ion Chicu's new government has been approved in a confidence vote with 62 votes," Greceanii said.

