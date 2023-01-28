UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Parliament Calls For More Investments In National Defense

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Moldovan Parliament Calls for More Investments in National Defense

Moldovan Parliament President Igor Grosu on Saturday urged to boost investments in the national defense, including in order to be able to participate in international military exercises

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Moldovan Parliament President Igor Grosu on Saturday urged to boost investments in the national defense, including in order to be able to participate in international military exercises.

"We have to strengthen our defense ... we need investment (in the national defense), and we will invest. We are talking about elements of defense, not offense. We have almost doubled our defense budget. We did it for the first time this year, by 2023, and we will continue to invest in our defense system," Grosu told Romanian broadcaster Digi 24.

The parliament president said that Moldovan soldiers must have the proper equipment to participate in joint drills with Romania or other countries.

"If you want to be part of the European or world defense system, you must not only benefit from this participation, but also contribute with what little you have. It has to be coordinated," Grosu added.

Representatives of the Moldovan Defense Ministry have repeatedly noted that they would like to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and acquire the necessary weapons for this purpose. In particular, Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii spoke about the need to create an air defense network, but the country does not have money for this now.

The 2023 defense ministry's budget has been increased by 649.9 million lei ($35 million).

Related Topics

World Parliament Budget Romania Money From Million

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Saad Rafique for launching Islamaba ..

PM appreciates Saad Rafique for launching Islamabad-Karachi Greenline Train

6 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to incr ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to increase fees due to severe financ ..

6 minutes ago
 Covid immunity strengthens over time in vaccinated ..

Covid immunity strengthens over time in vaccinated people: Study

4 minutes ago
 UN Rights chief slams large-scale repression of hu ..

UN Rights chief slams large-scale repression of human rights in Myanmar

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presi ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presides cabinet meeting

4 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry rejects news about increase in M ..

Interior Ministry rejects news about increase in Machine Readable Passports' fee ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.