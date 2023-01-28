Moldovan Parliament Calls for More Investments in National Defense

Moldovan Parliament President Igor Grosu on Saturday urged to boost investments in the national defense, including in order to be able to participate in international military exercises

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Moldovan Parliament President Igor Grosu on Saturday urged to boost investments in the national defense, including in order to be able to participate in international military exercises.

"We have to strengthen our defense ... we need investment (in the national defense), and we will invest. We are talking about elements of defense, not offense. We have almost doubled our defense budget. We did it for the first time this year, by 2023, and we will continue to invest in our defense system," Grosu told Romanian broadcaster Digi 24.

The parliament president said that Moldovan soldiers must have the proper equipment to participate in joint drills with Romania or other countries.

"If you want to be part of the European or world defense system, you must not only benefit from this participation, but also contribute with what little you have. It has to be coordinated," Grosu added.

Representatives of the Moldovan Defense Ministry have repeatedly noted that they would like to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and acquire the necessary weapons for this purpose. In particular, Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii spoke about the need to create an air defense network, but the country does not have money for this now.

The 2023 defense ministry's budget has been increased by 649.9 million lei ($35 million).