UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Parliament Cancels 3rd Session For Lack Of Quorum Due To Opposition Boycott

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:36 PM

Moldovan Parliament Cancels 3rd Session for Lack of Quorum Due to Opposition Boycott

A third consecutive parliamentary session was canceled in Moldova on Monday because of a boycott from opposition lawmakers, a Sputnik correspondent in Chisinau reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A third consecutive parliamentary session was canceled in Moldova on Monday because of a boycott from opposition lawmakers, a Sputnik correspondent in Chisinau reported.

The lawmakers refuse to explore a motion forwarded by the cabinet of ministers to amend this year's government budget. They protest the stipulations seeking to increase government social and business support on the back of the pandemic, which could raise the country's external debt by up to $1 billion.

Opposition parliamentarian Alexandru Slusari, the deputy chairman of the Platform Dignity and Truth party, said the budget controls were a form of government pressure on the lawmaking body.

"There will be no such thing in the country as the executive branch commanding the legislative; we are against the option of considering government initiatives imposed that are on us.

We have a normally functioning parliament that can operate normally, either the government agrees with us, or let [Prime Minister] Ion Chicu resign," Slusari said at a briefing earlier in the day.

In addition to Slusari's party, the parliamentary session was skipped by lawmakers from the Sor Party, Party for Action and Solidarity and Pro Moldova. This left the session with 50 seats occupied, just one shy of a quorum.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that he would do everything possible to trigger early parliamentary elections because he sees no other way out of the political crisis. He admits that the cabinet may resign for this to happen. His position was shared by Chicu, who said that parliament had discredited itself by refusing to work with the government.

Related Topics

Protest Business Parliament Budget Chisinau Moldova May From Government Cabinet Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

41 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

Police arrest four drug peddlers, liquor,gutkaa re ..

5 minutes ago

Three-day seminar for coaches, sports professional ..

5 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.