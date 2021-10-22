Moldovan Parliament Declares 30-Day State of Emergency Over Energy Crisis - Deputy Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Moldovan government supported on Friday the government's initiative and declared a 30-day state of emergency, which will last until November 20, over the energy crisis and problems with gas supplies, deputy speaker Mihail Popsoi said.

"Fifty-five lawmakers supported the initiative to declare a 30-day state of emergency," Popsoi said.

The Moldovan government wants to quickly allocate budget funds for purchasing additional volumes of gas to maintain pressure in the pipeline.