Moldovan Parliament Declares 30-Day State Of Emergency Over Energy Crisis - Deputy Speaker

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:40 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Moldovan government supported on Friday the government's initiative and declared a 30-day state of emergency, which will last until November 20, over the energy crisis and problems with gas supplies, deputy speaker Mihail Popsoi said.

"Fifty-five lawmakers supported the initiative to declare a 30-day state of emergency," Popsoi said.

The Moldovan government wants to quickly allocate budget funds for purchasing additional volumes of gas to maintain pressure in the pipeline.

