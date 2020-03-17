UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Parliament Declares 60-Day State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus - Speaker

Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:48 PM

Moldovan lawmakers decided at their urgent meeting on Tuesday to introduce a 60-day state of emergency in the country due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Parliament Speaker Zinaida Greceanii said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Moldovan lawmakers decided at their urgent meeting on Tuesday to introduce a 60-day state of emergency in the country due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Parliament Speaker Zinaida Greceanii said.

Under the Moldovan legislature, the government initiates the introduction of the state of emergency, and lawmakers make the final decision.

"The main topic of our meeting today is the introduction of a 60-day state of emergency due to the coronavirus. The draft decision of the parliament has been passed unanimously," Greceanii said.

Moldova has registered 29 COVID-19 cases.

