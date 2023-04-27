Moldovan Parliament Deprives Opposition Sor Party Leader of Deputy Mandate

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Moldovan parliament has decided to deprive the leader of Moldova's opposition Sor party, Ilan Shor, of his deputy mandate, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Earlier in April, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Shor had been sentenced to 15 years in jail for stealing $1 billion.

The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly discussed with the Israeli leadership the possibility of extraditing Shor to his homeland. Shor, in turn, called the decision illegal and said he would not comply with it.

"Fifty-six people voted for depriving Shor of his deputy's mandate. Thus, the mandate in parliament belonging to the Shor party has been declared vacant," Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu said following the results of the vote.