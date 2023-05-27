UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Parliament Extends State Of Emergency For Another 60 Days - Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 12:30 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The Moldovan parliament on Friday approved the extension of the state of emergency in the country for another 60 days from June 4, parliament speaker Igor Grosu said.

"The draft decision on the extension of the state of emergency for 60 days was approved by the votes of 58 lawmakers (out of 101)," Grosu said.

While appealing to the parliament to extend the state of emergency, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean noted that Moldova is directly affected by the Ukraine conflict due to the countries' interconnected energy systems.

Moldova is still compelled to host Ukrainian refugees and focus on security.

"In June, the government will propose to introduce into the Moldovan legislation such a tool as an emergency decree, which will allow to leave the emergency mode. It will allow the government to intervene quickly and make parliamentary oversight more efficient," Recean said.

This is the eighth extension of the state of emergency since the Moldovan authorities introduced it on February 24, 2022, after the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

