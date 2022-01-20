UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Parliament Imposes 60-Day State Of Emergency Over Energy Crisis - Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 02:45 PM

The Moldovan Parliament on Thursday imposed a state of emergency for 60 days over the energy crisis and risks of the halt of gas imports, parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday

"The initiative to introduce a state of emergency for 60 days was supported by 50 lawmakers," Grosu said.

