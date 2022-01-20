Moldovan Parliament Imposes 60-Day State of Emergency Over Energy Crisis - Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Moldovan Parliament on Thursday imposed a state of emergency for 60 days over the energy crisis and risks of the halt of gas imports, parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday.

"The initiative to introduce a state of emergency for 60 days was supported by 50 lawmakers," Grosu said.