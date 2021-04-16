ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Moldovan parliament on Friday plans to determine its further actions after the Concstitutional Court's permission to dissolve it and may refuse to recognize the the court's decision, parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii told Sputnik on Friday.

"Today lawmakers gathered for a session.

The parliament will decide what further actions to take," Greceanii said, adding that it may either cancel the court's decision or "not recognize" it.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has recently expressed hope to quickly sign a decree on parliament dissolution and subsequently hold early elections. The country's top court has recognized that Sandu has a right to dissolve the parliament.