Moldovan Parliament Nullifies Decision to Hand Over Site of Former Stadium to US Embassy

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Moldovan parliament on Thursday announced having annulled the law on selling the site of the demolished Republican Stadium to the US mission in the country, which was going to build a new embassy building there.

In October 2018, the parliament approved the bill on selling the land.

The country's current president, Igor Dodon, vetoed the sale, for which he was temporarily stripped of his authority and the document was signed into law by then-President of Parliament Andrian Candu.

"The law on changing some legislative acts (the law on physical culture and sports; the law on non-gratuitous transfer of real estate) has been approved in two readings. The law on transfer of the Republican Stadium is declared null and void," the parliament said in a statement.

The stadium was build in 1952 and was demolished in 2007 as it was no longer meeting the criteria to host games.