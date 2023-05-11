Moldovan Parliament OKs Denunciation of Agreements on Interstate MIR Broadcaster Activity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The parliament of Moldova approved by a ruling majority the denunciation of the agreements on the activity of the interstate MIR broadcaster in the country, parliamentary speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday.

Earlier in April, Moldovan Government's Secretary General Artur Mija said that that the government will appeal to the country's parliament soon to denounce a number of agreements with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including on the activities of the interstate MIR broadcaster under the pretext of "promoting propaganda".

"It has happened, 56 deputies voted for the draft law on withdrawing from the agreement on the work of the Mir broadcasting company, thank you, colleagues," Gross said during a meeting of the parliament, which was broadcast online on social media.

The decision to denounce the agreement will enter into force 12 months after the final approval.