(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Moldovan parliament rejected during a session on Monday a vote of no confidence in Ion Chicu's government, parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii said.

Last week, Alexandru Slusari, a deputy chairman of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party and the deputy speaker of parliament, presented a motion of no confidence against the current government. The initiative was supported by the former ally from the ACUM bloc, the Action and Solidarity Party, who believe that the government has failed to fulfill its responsibilities and mismanaged the socio-economic crisis.

"The no-confidence motion against the government was rejected in a vote of 47 lawmakers," Greceanii said.

The coalition of socialists and democrats, as well as an independent lawmaker, Alexandru Oleinic, voted against the motion of no-confidence.

A total of 93 out of 101 lawmakers took part in the session. Therefore, the initiative was supported by 46 people with the required minimum of 51 votes.