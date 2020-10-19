UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Parliament Speaker Contracts Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:19 PM

Moldovan Parliament Speaker Contracts Coronavirus

Speaker of Moldovan Parliament Zinaida Greceanii has tested positive for COVID-19, the legislature's press office said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Speaker of Moldovan Parliament Zinaida Greceanii has tested positive for COVID-19, the legislature's press office said on Monday.

"The chairwoman of the Moldovan parliament, Zinaida Greceanii, was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Today, she informed the parliament's secretariat that she had received confirmation of her infection," the press office said.

Greceanii is in quarantine at home and is being treated by a family doctor.

Coronavirus-positive lawmakers must stay in isolation until a test confirms that they have recovered, according to a parliamentary decree.

To date, Moldova has registered over 67,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,500 coronavirus-related deaths. Like many other European countries, Moldova has been seeing a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases in October � a single-day record of over 1,000 cases was confirmed last week.

Related Topics

Parliament Doctor Moldova October Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz leaves hotel in Karachi without press ..

3 minutes ago

Leather Manufactures exports increase record 10.83 ..

41 seconds ago

HCCI Patron in Chief calls office bearers to striv ..

43 seconds ago

France to Check Dozens of Hate Groups After Teache ..

2 minutes ago

ISS Crew Patch Up Air Leak, Ground Experts Looking ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Raising Issue of Mercenaries in Karabakh in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.