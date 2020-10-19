Moldovan Parliament Speaker Contracts Coronavirus

Speaker of Moldovan Parliament Zinaida Greceanii has tested positive for COVID-19, the legislature's press office said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Speaker of Moldovan Parliament Zinaida Greceanii has tested positive for COVID-19, the legislature's press office said on Monday.

"The chairwoman of the Moldovan parliament, Zinaida Greceanii, was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Today, she informed the parliament's secretariat that she had received confirmation of her infection," the press office said.

Greceanii is in quarantine at home and is being treated by a family doctor.

Coronavirus-positive lawmakers must stay in isolation until a test confirms that they have recovered, according to a parliamentary decree.

To date, Moldova has registered over 67,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,500 coronavirus-related deaths. Like many other European countries, Moldova has been seeing a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases in October � a single-day record of over 1,000 cases was confirmed last week.