UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Parliament Strips Opposition Lawmaker Tauber Of Immunity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Moldovan Parliament Strips Opposition Lawmaker Tauber of Immunity

The Moldovan parliament has decided to strip the vice-president of the opposition Sor party, Marina Tauber, of her parliamentary immunity over suspicions of illegal financing of the party, parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The Moldovan parliament has decided to strip the vice-president of the opposition Sor party, Marina Tauber, of her parliamentary immunity over suspicions of illegal financing of the party, parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Friday.

On Thursday, Grosu said that Moldova's prosecutor's office had asked the parliament to strip Tauber of her immunity in order to arrest and try her in the case of illegal financing.

"The bill to deprive lawmaker Marina Tauber of the immunity was approved by the votes of 59 lawmakers," Grosu said.

Later in the day, the Chisinau Court of Appeal refused to consider a request by Tauber's lawyers to release her from house arrest and postponed the session to Saturday. Supporters of her party held a rally in front of the court building.

Grosu said on Thursday that one of the prosecutor's requests received by the parliament concerned the alleged falsification of financial reports in November 2021, when Tauber was running for mayor of the city of Balti.

Another request alleged that Sor's vice-president was aware of funding from an organized crime group during the election campaign in the autonomous region of Gagauzia.

On May 1, Sor's vice president was detained at Chisinau International Airport as she attempted to leave the country for Israel. Prosecutors said she had violated the rules of her house arrest. Tauber herself said that she had planned to go abroad for medical treatment and that the authorities had been informed in advance. On May 18, a Chisinau district court extended her house arrest for 20 days. Tauber denied all charges and said the case was politically motivated.

Related Topics

Election Israel Parliament Lawyers Immunity Balti Chisinau Moldova Turkish Lira May November All From Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

DeSantis May Struggle to Attract Voter Support Wit ..

DeSantis May Struggle to Attract Voter Support With Socially Conservative Agenda

5 minutes ago
 AUST to emerge as beacon of excellence in country' ..

AUST to emerge as beacon of excellence in country's education sector: Abbasi

5 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Imran Khan's petition for quashing ..

LHC disposes of Imran Khan's petition for quashing 121 cases

5 minutes ago
 CDA accelerates anti-encroachment drive in various ..

CDA accelerates anti-encroachment drive in various sectors

5 minutes ago
 PSX loses 65.14 points

PSX loses 65.14 points

12 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Ge ..

Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Georgia 'Completely Surprising'

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.