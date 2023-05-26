Moldovan Parliament Strips Opposition Lawmaker Tauber of Immunity

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The Moldovan parliament has decided to strip the vice-president of the opposition Sor party, Marina Tauber, of her parliamentary immunity over suspicions of illegal financing of the party, parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Friday.

On Thursday, Grosu said that Moldova's prosecutor's office had asked the parliament to strip Tauber of her immunity in order to arrest and try her in the case of illegal financing.

"The bill to deprive lawmaker Marina Tauber of the immunity was approved by the votes of 59 lawmakers," Grosu said.

Later in the day, the Chisinau Court of Appeal refused to consider a request by Tauber's lawyers to release her from house arrest and postponed the session to Saturday. Supporters of her party held a rally in front of the court building.

Grosu said on Thursday that one of the prosecutor's requests received by the parliament concerned the alleged falsification of financial reports in November 2021, when Tauber was running for mayor of the city of Balti.

Another request alleged that Sor's vice-president was aware of funding from an organized crime group during the election campaign in the autonomous region of Gagauzia.

On May 1, Sor's vice president was detained at Chisinau International Airport as she attempted to leave the country for Israel. Prosecutors said she had violated the rules of her house arrest. Tauber herself said that she had planned to go abroad for medical treatment and that the authorities had been informed in advance. On May 18, a Chisinau district court extended her house arrest for 20 days. Tauber denied all charges and said the case was politically motivated.