Moldovan Parliament Votes for Withdrawal From IPA CIS in First Reading - Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Moldovan parliament on Friday voted to denounce the convention on the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS), Speaker Igor Grosu said.

"The draft project on the denunciation of the convention on the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly was supported by the votes of 55 lawmakers," Grosu said.