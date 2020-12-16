UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Parliament's Deputy Head Registers Vote Of No Confidence In Gov't Amid Protests

Moldovan Parliament's Deputy Head Registers Vote of No Confidence in Gov't Amid Protests

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Deputy Chairman of the Moldovan parliament Mihail Popsoi said on Wednesday that he submitted a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Ion Chicu amid ongoing demonstrations by farmers.

The statement was made during Popsoi's address to farmers protesting outside the parliament building in Chisinau in a bid to press their demand for state aid after rural households suffered harvest loss due to a strong drought. Wednesday's demonstration led to clashes with police officers, as they tried to prevent the protesters, who arrived on tractors, from using the vehicles.

"I have filed a vote of no confidence in the government, and it is due to resign next week.

I ask everyone to calm down, the police will leave if the protest is peaceful," Popsoi said, calling on other lawmakers to back the initiative.

The deputy chairman also offered the farmers to select several representatives within their rank so that they can enter parliament and state their demands.

Earlier in the day, Igor Grosu, the senior vice-president of the Party of Action and Solidarity, said that 34 opposition lawmakers had backed the no confidence initiative, adding that the government's resignation will be considered next week. According to parliamentary procedural rules, the support of at least 34 out of 101 lawmakers is needed to register a vote of no confidence.

