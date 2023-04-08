The leader of the Moldovan opposition party Shor promised on Saturday to open a representative office of the Gagauz autonomous region in Moscow if his party's candidate wins the gubernatorial election in the region

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The leader of the Moldovan opposition party Shor promised on Saturday to open a representative office of the Gagauz autonomous region in Moscow if his party's candidate wins the gubernatorial election in the region.

On Saturday, Evghenia Gutul, a candidate for governor of Gagauzia from the Shor party, met with voters in the region's capital, Comrat. The leader of the party, Ilan Shor, addressed the meeting via video link.

"We have come to you in Gagauzia with a well-defined program. We will build enterprises, create 7,000 jobs, open a representative office in Moscow. Regardless of the central authorities, we will raise salaries by 30%," Shor said.

Gutul, in turn, noted that the party's plan can be implemented in the shortest time possible. She mentioned as an example the city of Orhei and the Orhei district of Moldova, where the Shor party had won the local elections. In accordance with the regional development strategy, roads were built, investment projects were implemented, and infrastructure was modernized there, the candidate said.

"Behind me are very professional and trained people. They have gigantic experience in implementing large-scale projects," Gutul said.

The gubernatorial election in Gagauzia will take place on April 30. The Shor party was the only one of the four parties represented in the Moldovan parliament to officially nominate its own candidate for the elections in the autonomous region.

Since the last year's spring, the opposition party has been holding anti-government protests in Moldova, during which the demonstrators express dissatisfaction with the pro-Western course of the republic's leadership.

Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian, declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990 but was integrated into Moldova in 1994. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.