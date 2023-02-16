Moldovan Patrol Finds Missile Fragment Near Border With Ukraine - Internal Ministry

Moldovan border guards have found a missile fragment in the country's northern region of Briceni located near its border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Moldovan border guards have found a missile fragment in the country's northern region of Briceni located near its border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday.

"A patrol of the border police discovered near the village of Larga (Briceni District) fragments of a missile that appeared as a result of Russia's airstrikes on Ukraine," the ministry said on Telegram, adding that the missile's origin was unknown.

Meanwhile, Moldovan Interior Minister Ana Revenco told reporters that experts had found no trace of explosives in the recovered missile fragment.

This is the fourth missile to land in northern Moldova since the conflict began in Ukraine last February.

The Moldovan Defense Ministry said earlier on Thursday that border police had come across several missile parts while on patrol. An engineering unit was dispatched and the area was cordoned off.