Moldovan Police Alerted to Reported Bomb Threat at Russian Embassy

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Moldovan law enforcement officers are verifying allegations of a bomb having been placed inside the Russian Embassy, Chisinau police spokeswoman Natalia Stati said on Monday, adding that all of the embassy's employees were evacuated after the bomb call.

"The message was received by the Police Inspectorate at 9 a. m. [06:00 GMT]. They said that the building of the Russian Embassy in Moldova was mined.

Specialized services are working on the site, the area was cordoned off, and the staff was evacuated. The police are investigating all the circumstances," Stati told reporters.

If the bomb scare turns out to be false, the perpetrator will face a fine of up to 42,500 lei ($2,400), 180-240 hours of community service or imprisonment for up to two years.

In June, the police received three messages on bombs planted in the embassy, and all of them were false.