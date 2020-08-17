UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Police Alerted To Reported Bomb Threat At Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:17 PM

Moldovan Police Alerted to Reported Bomb Threat at Russian Embassy

Moldovan law enforcement officers are verifying allegations of a bomb having been placed inside the Russian Embassy, Chisinau police spokeswoman Natalia Stati said on Monday, adding that all of the embassy's employees were evacuated after the bomb call

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Moldovan law enforcement officers are verifying allegations of a bomb having been placed inside the Russian Embassy, Chisinau police spokeswoman Natalia Stati said on Monday, adding that all of the embassy's employees were evacuated after the bomb call.

"The message was received by the Police Inspectorate at 9 a. m. [06:00 GMT]. They said that the building of the Russian Embassy in Moldova was mined.

Specialized services are working on the site, the area was cordoned off, and the staff was evacuated. The police are investigating all the circumstances," Stati told reporters.

If the bomb scare turns out to be false, the perpetrator will face a fine of up to 42,500 lei ($2,400), 180-240 hours of community service or imprisonment for up to two years.

In June, the police received three messages on bombs planted in the embassy, and all of them were false.

Related Topics

Police Russia Fine Chisinau Moldova SITE June All

Recent Stories

Hope Probe completes ‘Perfect’ Trajectory Corr ..

6 minutes ago

New Zealand postpones elections amid fears of Coro ..

18 minutes ago

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s 23rd death anniversary is ..

33 minutes ago

Cinemas inside shopping malls to resume activities ..

1 hour ago

Car sale, production fell by 7.70%, 49.73% respect ..

4 minutes ago

Army Chief to fly to Saudi Arabia today

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.