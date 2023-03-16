Moldovan Police Detain Buses Carrying Protesters to Rally in Chisinau - Opposition Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Moldovan police have started stopping buses carrying supporters of the country's opposition party Sor to an anti-government rally in Chisinau, thus violating the demonstrators' right to stage protests, the party's press service said on Thursday.

The mass anti-government rally is taking place in Chisinau as part of the Movement for the People action, supported, in particular, by the Sor party. The demonstrators are demanding that the government pay for their winter heating and electricity bills, and advocating the authorities step down.

"Thousands of people across the country cannot get to the rally organized by the Sor party and scheduled to take place in front of the parliament building at 11:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) today. Hundreds of buses and minibuses full of people wishing to take part in the protest, were stopped by the police on the instructions of (Moldovan President Maia) Sandu's regime ” the Party of Action and Solidarity," Sor said in a statement.

The opposition party added that Moldovan citizens were outraged by the violation of their right to protest.

Sor has long been carrying out mass anti-governmental protests in the country. Moldova's opposition has repeatedly accused the authorities of failing to cope with the economic crisis, noting that inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.5% year-on-year in mid-summer. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents. The Moldovan government, in turn, has called for the end of the protests and for the closure of the Sor party, accusing it of receiving the illegal financing.

On March 11, Sandu made an appeal to citizens, calling on last week's riot's organizers and participants to comply with the requirements of the law and prevent actions that could pose a danger to people, as well as to the country's security.